Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.0% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $305.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

