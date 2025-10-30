Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 46.9% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 9.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 156.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.