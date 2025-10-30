Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 83.3% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 77,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $237.39.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

