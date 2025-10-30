Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

