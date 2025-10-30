Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

