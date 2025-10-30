Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,981 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.