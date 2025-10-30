Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $202,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 12,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 102.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $584.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.64. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

