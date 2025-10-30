Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $30.0840 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 203.81%. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 58.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

