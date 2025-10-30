Athira Pharma (ATHA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.01. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

