Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.