Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 67,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

