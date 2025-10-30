Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF $DUSB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,799 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 342,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DUSB stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

