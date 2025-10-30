Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 606.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,311 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 132.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 33.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 736,809 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $5,732,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Gen Digital by 129.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEN

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.