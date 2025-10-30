Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

