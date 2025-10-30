Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $3,710.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,882.65.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price target (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

