Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $145.24 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $157.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.