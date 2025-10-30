Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

