5,821 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR Purchased by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

