1,775 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.63.

