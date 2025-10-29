Xperi (XPER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $108.5220 million for the quarter.

Xperi Trading Up 1.6%

Xperi stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28. Xperi has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BWS Financial downgraded Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xperi by 16.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,513,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xperi by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

