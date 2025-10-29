Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 10,939 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

