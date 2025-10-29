Terreno Realty (TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $114.6180 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

