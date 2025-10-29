Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

