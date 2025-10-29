Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in October

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

