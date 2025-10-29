Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in October

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relief Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.