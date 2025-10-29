New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.