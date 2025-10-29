New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.89.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CI opened at $309.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.33.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

