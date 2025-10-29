New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.71%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 target price on Blackstone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

