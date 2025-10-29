New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.66.

Southern Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

