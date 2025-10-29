Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

