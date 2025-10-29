Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

