Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

