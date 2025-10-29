Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

