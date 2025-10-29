Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.59.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

