Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.90.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $211.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $211.53 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

