GWN Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GWN Securities Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,780,000. Amundi raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,318,000 after buying an additional 216,556 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

GS stock opened at $792.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $770.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.