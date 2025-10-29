GWN Securities Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

GWN Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

