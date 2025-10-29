GWN Securities Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $257.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.