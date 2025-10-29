GWN Securities Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:UBER opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

