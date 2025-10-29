GWN Securities Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF $FCLD

GWN Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $484,000.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 9.8%

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

