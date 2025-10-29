First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

