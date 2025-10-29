Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

