Deere & Company $DE Stock Holdings Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.0%

DE stock opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

