Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $136.7920 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after buying an additional 333,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after buying an additional 554,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,014,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 404,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

