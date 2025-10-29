Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Shares Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

CGSM stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

