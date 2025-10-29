Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

