AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Lucky Strike Entertainment $LUCK

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LUCK opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Report on LUCK

Insider Activity

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,179 shares of company stock worth $51,627. Corporate insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.