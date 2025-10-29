Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Position Boosted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 850,719 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,617,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,968,787. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

