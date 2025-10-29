28,200 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $284,319.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,345.42. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

