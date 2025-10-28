Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 264829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPE. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,419,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

