Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Director Sara Armbruster Buys 2,700 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Sara Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,320 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,284,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

